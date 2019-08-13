While the temperatures are still soaring and school is just now back in session, the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is already busy working on Halloween festivities for the 105th Frolic.
Entries are starting to come in for the HCVB logo contest. This year's theme is "Hiawatha's Season of the Witch!" and the winning logo is used on all of the Chamber's frolic social media, advertising and T-shirts, which will be available for purchase starting at the Maple Leaf Festival on Sept. 21.
HCVB President Kate Miller said rules are very simple:
* The work must be original with no copyrighted images used.
* You may use up to two colors.
* Artists 14 and older are eligible to enter.
* Submitted should be a vector file (preferred), jpeg or pdf.
* The winner will receive $50, a plaque and T-shirt featuring their design.
Logos are due to the HCVB by Aug. 30 and online voting on all our social media platforms from Sept. 1 through the 7th. The winner will be announced on the HCVB Facebook page on Sept. 9.
Find the official entry form at: https://tinyurl.com/HalloweenFrolicLogo2019.
Contact the HCVB office at 742-7136 or by email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net with any questions.
