It’s time to vote for your favorite entry for the 108th Annual Hiawatha Halloween Frolic Logo Contest!
Hiawatha Chamber and Visitor Bureau is once again sponsoring the contest and organizers with the Chamber said there are more than a dozen fantastic entries, keeping with the theme "Hiawatha's Haunted Harvest." Cast your vote by Aug. 30 and the winner will be announced Aug. 31.
Chamber organizers said the winning logo will be used on the Chamber's Halloween Frolic promotion, placed on a collectable limited edition T-shirt available for purchase as well as cementing it’s place in the tradition that is credited with changing how Halloween is celebrated in the United States!
When casting a vote, people are encouraged to look for the following:
1. Fidelity to this year’s theme “Hiawatha’s Haunted Harvest”
2. Family Friendly
3. Artist used two colors (plus a tee shirt color is acceptable)
There are several ways to vote - on the Chamber's social media and also through our Chamber office by calling 785-742-7136 or by stopping by at 801 Oregon St.
How to vote on social media:
* Facebook you must like the page then do one or all of the following:
React to your favorite(s). – 1 Vote
Comment on your favorite(s) – 1 Vote
Top Videos
Share your favorite (1 Vote)
* Instagram Follow @HalloweenFrolic then do one or all of the following:
Love your favorite – 1 Vote
Comment on your favorite – 1 Vote
Regram/Repost & tag us: – 1 Vote
* Twitter Follow @HalloweenFrolic then do one or all of the following:
Love your favorite – 1 Vote
Comment on your favorite – 1 Vote
Retweet your favorite – 1 Vote
Screenshots or screen recording will be taking to verify results on the social media platforms.
The logo entries are attached to this article. Contact the Chamber office at 785-742-7136 or by email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net or stop by the office at 801 Oregon St, to vote in person. Follow the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic on all social media platforms to get updates on this year's frolic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.