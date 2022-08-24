It’s time to vote for your favorite entry for the 108th Annual Hiawatha Halloween Frolic Logo Contest!

Hiawatha Chamber and Visitor Bureau is once again sponsoring the contest and organizers with the Chamber said there are more than a dozen fantastic entries, keeping with the theme "Hiawatha's Haunted Harvest." Cast your vote by Aug. 30 and the winner will be announced Aug. 31.

