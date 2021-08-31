The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is sponsoring it's annual Halloween Frolic Logo Contest and voting is going on currently through Sept. 10.
Chamber organizers said there were eight fantastic logos this year and the winning logo will be used on all Chamber Halloween Frolic promotion, placed on a collectable limited edition T shirt available for purchase as well as cementing its place in the tradition that is credited with changing how Halloween is celebrated in the United States.
Voters were encouraged to look at the following when voting:
1. Fidelity to this year’s theme “Festival of Frights”
2. Family Friendly
3. Artist used two colors (plus a tee shirt color is acceptable)
Voting can be done through the Halloween Frolic Facebook page, Instagram and Twitter. Reacting to the specific logo counts as a vote, as does a comment and sharing.
Or stop by the Chamber office at 801 Oregon and submit your vote. Online voting through all social media platforms and in person at the office continues through Friday, Sept. 10.
The winner will be announced on the Chamber Facebook page on Sept. 13 and T-shirts will be available for order with a limited amount on hand for purchase at the Maple Leaf Festival, set for Saturday, Sept. 25 in downtown Hiawatha.
See the attached logos to determine your vote or go to the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic on social media.
