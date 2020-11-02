Saturday was a beautiful fall day with a full moon for the 106th Hiawatha Halloween Parade and Queen crowning.
The year 2020 has posed many challenges as communities struggle to have activities despite the COVID-19 pandemic, however the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau scheduled this year's Halloween Frolic to keep with the 106 year old tradition started in 1914 by Mrs. Elizabeth Krebs.
Many Frolic activities were virtual this year - including kids costume contests, horror photo contest, cemetery tours and a few others. The Business Costume contest was held in person on Friday and was sponsored by GNBank and voting for the best decorated houses was done during trick or treat nights on Oct. 29-30.
The Halloween Queen pageant was held the weekend prior to Halloween, sponsored by the HCVB Queen coordinator Ciara Nioce and her committee.
Nioce said the contest was all held virtually this year. The candidates submitted their applications on Oct. 16, along with a video of them presenting their essays and a talent by Oct. 21. On Sunday, Oct. 25, they had a scheduled interview with the judging panel via Microsoft Teams.
Nioce said that as as well as being judged on their essay, the contestants were judged on leadership, community involvement, scholastic achievements, and had to answer two interview questions in front of a panel of judges.
The crowning was held on the steps of the Brown County Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, following a flag presentation by members of the Homer White American Legion Post 66.
There were eight local candidates: This year's Halloween candidates were Miss Everest Tommi-Anne McAfee, Miss Hiawatha Ashlynn Henry, Miss Horton Avery Wischroopp, Miss Wemore Alyssa Bloom, Miss Wathena Grace Feuerbacher, Miss Robinson Raven Stroud and Miss Sabetha Leah Reyner.
The 2020 Hiawatha Halloween Queen is Miss Horton Avery Wischropp (left) and Miss Congenality is Miss Wetmore Alyssa Bloom. The 1st Runner Up is Miss Abetha Leah Renyer, who was not pictured and unable to attend Saturday evenings crowning ceremony on the steps of the Brown County Courthouse due to her participation in the state volleyball tournament for the Sabetha Lady Bluejays.
The Halloween Queen receives a $1,000 scholarship, sponsored by Rainbow Communications; 1st Runner-Up a $500 scholarship and Miss Congeniality a $250 scholarship.
The other two scholarships come from any monetary donations the Queen fund receives. This year the fund received $250 total from Dr. Jordan Haedt, Casino White Cloud and Morrill & Janes Bank.
The Afternoon Kiddie Parade and Frolic activities around the courthouse were not held this year as the HCVB wanted to provide a safe environment for the community and focus on the evening Grand Parade.
This year's Grand Parade kicked off at 7 p.m. with volunteer Chris Diller announcing and playing Halloween music. There was no registration this year - the parade was an all-inclusive one, with many of the vehicles starting at the high school, led by the Hiawatha Police Department. The parade route included all of Oregon and First and the turn around point was at the high school Red Hawk Drive.
Chamber officials said they were very pleased by the participation and the creativity of the vehicles. Some people went all out with streamers, balloons, big pumpkins on their hoods, blow up vehicles an much more. One family - the Koerperich/Chandler family created a traditional float with the theme of Cinderella.
"The 2020 Halloween Frolic was a bit different this year, but the Chamber Board and Frolic Committee worked to find ways to carry on our traditions," said Sarah Kleopfer, Chamber Administrator. "We were able to continue most or all of our traditional contests such as poster, pumpkin decorating, Miss Mary Costume Contest, Business Costume Contest and others. Thanks to everyone who sponsored the contests and to those who participated. The parade looked different, but still was very successful. People really showed up and did a great job decorating vehicles and participating. We kept our tradition going!"
For a complete list of contest winners check out the B section of Friday's Hiawatha World or go to the Hiawatha Frolic Facebook site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.