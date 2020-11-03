The following are the winners in the Halloween Window Painting Contest:
4th/5th: 1st-Mackenzie Shefferd - Medical Wellness Center; 2nd-Tessa Jones - City Hall; 3rd-Rachel Phillips - Just for You
6th/7th: 1st-Mylia Rygaard - Tice Health Mart; 2nd-Pauly Rockey - Farm Bureau
8th/9th: 1st-Olivia Hawks- Holladay Financial; 2nd-Tori Wist - Rogue Nutrition
Overall: 1st-Mackenzie Shefferd - Medical Wellness Center; 2nd-Olivia Hawks- Holladay Financial; 3rd-Mylia Rygaard - Tice Health Mart
People’s Choice: It's time to vote for people’s choice! The most liked, shared, commented window photo, across all Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau's social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram & Twitter) by Nov. 6 will take home the prize!
