The Brown County Commissioners have approved the recommendation of the Phase III SPARK Committee to make 100 free standing hand sanitizer stations available to businesses in Brown County.
The commissioners approved the recommendation of Brown County Emergency Management Director Don Pounds at Monday morning's regular meeting. Pounds said he planned to distribute the dispensers, along with one case of sanitizer cartridges, on a first come first serve basis to businesses. The hand sanitizer stations were purchased with SPARK funds.
Pounds said applications will not be accepted until midnight on Monday Jan. 18 and a computer generated time on application will be used to determine the date and time.
The application will simply consist of an e-mail requesting one hand sanitizer station with name and address of the business where the hand sanitizer station will be used. An attached W-9 form that is legible must accompany the application. Application is to be submitted to bremc@brcoks.org no earlier than midnight on Monday, Jan. 18.
Pounds said the hand sanitizer station must be placed in the business where it is available for public use and he is limiting one per business. A signed MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) must be signed before taking possession of the hand sanitizer station. He said a sample MOU will be posted on the Brown County Emergency Management web page www.brcoks.org.
Contact Brown County Emergency Management Coordinator, Don Pounds with questions at bremc@brcoks.org.
