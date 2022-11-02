Groups With Props: 1st-Eismann-Dalmation; 2nd-Lowe-Star Wars; 3rd-Lilah and Malia Aller-Fisher Price; 4th-Sheldon/Hinton and Friends-Varsity Blues; 5th-Patton Kids-Hunter and Deer; 6th-Avery, Tori, Lukin, Levi, Zoey and Olivia - Adventure Time
Harper Brown, the Sea Turtle, won the Miss Mary overall award at the annual children's costume contest.
The contest is held at 1 p.m. on the day of the Halloween Frolic at the Memorial Auditorium in downtown Hiawatha.
Dozens of children and families come out for the annual festivities and costume contest - which is for children infant through sixth grade, along with groups and families. The family of Mary Collins has sponsored a $100 that is awarded to the individual who has the most Halloween spirit and creativeness with their costume.
Judges and the emcee are members of Mary Collins' family. The first-place winners from each category are considered for the overall award. This year, Harper Brown - who won first place in the Infant-2 age category, won. She is the daughter of Zach and Larissa Schilling Brown.
Groups: 1st-Shefferd, Boye, Knudson-Zoo; 2nd-Shoemaker-Under the Sea; 3rd-Meghan Stirton & Kids-Mad Scientists; 4-Alvarado-Super Mario; 5th-Noll Family-Willy Wonka; 6th-Nigus, Reynolds, Olson, Powell - How to Train Your Dragon
