It is autumn in northeast Kansas, and that means farmers are busy out in fields bringing in their crops.
This year is certainly no different, as the roads have been burning up with loads of corn and soybeans making their way to silos all across the county, even through an unseasonably cold October and flying snow earlier this week.
Brown County Extension Director Matt Young says the weather has actually played a positive role in what has been a relatively smooth harvest season.
“Cold weather doesn’t affect crops at this point in the year,” said Young, adding that it also does not delay the process.
While lack of rain over the previous months was a concern, Young says that throughout harvest, the dry weather has been nice and has helped to keep farmers in the fields.
The drought-like conditions from late July through September were not kind to soy bean production, but Young says corn crops are still coming in strong.
“Corn yields have been above average for most people,” Young reports.
The local Extension Direction adds that returns on this year’s bean crop have not been as strong as they looked in early July.
“The lack of rain definitely hurt soy bean yields.”
