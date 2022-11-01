The Hiawatha 108th Annual Halloween Frolic is one for the books and this year’s festivities brought out some floats and costumes in line with this year's theme "Haunted Harvest."

The weekend's festivities kicked off with Business Trick-or-Treat on Friday afternoon, followed by community trick-or-treating. Saturday brought another evening of community trick-or-treating, along with a few other special events.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.