The USD 415 School Board met on Monday evening, and the board was informed by Superintendent Lonnie Moser that no bids had been received for the Hawthorne House.
The board had previously voted to put the historic home that once served as administrative facilities for the Hiawatha Academy up for bid with the specifics that it had to be moved. The school wants to move forward with keeping the land for future school facility expansions.
Bids were to be received and opened by Monday morning, however none were received. It was reported several people had looked at the property during the recent open house, however Moser said the feasibility and expense of moving the building seemed to cool one potential bidder, and no other interest was shown. Moser stated that the property could stay with the district for the time being, as they will look into other options for selling.
Chris Morey presented the board with updates on District Capital Projects. Morey discussed painting, carpet and the parking lot at the Hiawatha Elementary School, as well as touching on track repairs at the Hiawatha High School. The track company will be on site next Monday to begin repairs.
Board Vice President Ian Schuetz requested that Morey approach the company about a deal to resurface the entire track if the district pays to epoxy the surface. Board members felt that they were not fully informed of the importance and role of the epoxy when the track was installed, or they would have chosen to pay for it at the time. It was agreed that Morey will reach out to the company this week to discuss the option.
There was a brief discussion of the Racial Advisory Group organized by the district. Board member John Wright requested further information on their activities, and stated that he wants to be sure that both sides are being represented, clarifying that he is talking about liberal and conservative viewpoints. It was decided that the group would be asked to report to the board at the September meeting.
The board voted to re-elect Tom Simmer as Board President and Schuetz as Vice President for the upcoming year. Also approved were handbook updates, a bond resolution to authorize the sale, issuance and delivery of bonds, and the closing of fiscal activities of the 2020-2021 school year, including a transfer of $100,000 to the Contingency Reserve Fund.
In other business, the board voted to hire Cassandra Bangert as social worker, Jared Estrada as HMS and HHS band instructor, Christina Simpson as school nurse, Sadie Miller as HMS math interventionist and Eric Edie as tech systems analyst.
Also approved was the Consent Agenda, which included the resignations of Sarah Windmeyer as Board Clerk and Director of Finance, Sherrie Hoffman as HHS Spanish teacher, Leighanna Stewart as 3rd grade teacher, Makaela Lehew as 3rd grade teacher and HMS assistant track coach, Autumn Gaskell as HES administrative assistant, Bonnie Marable as HES para, Larry Kneisel as bus driver, Gerald Krebs as bus driver, Glenn Chamberlain as transportation coordinator, Quentin Overdick as HHS assistant track coach, Hannah Hoffman as HMS assistant track coach, Kathy Kliewer as HHS assistant play director and Joni Sheldon as administrative assistant; as well as the recommendations to hire Brooke Lucas as HES para, Ariel Blanton as HES para and Carl Parman as HHS assistant track coach, the appointment of Nichole Carver, as well approving the Child Nutrition Procurement Plan, the technology equipment disposal list, and the middle school library book disposal list.
