Several local resident came out to see Hawthorne House at last week's open house.
Last month, the Hiawatha School District voted to put the house up for sale through sealed bids, which are due by June 14.
Discussions on the fate of the historic home have been ongoing for several months now as board members have struggled with what to do as the house had needed some repairs that included replacing porches and tuck-pointing of the bricks. In addition, the land could be utilized for future facility expansions.
The historic home and land was deeded to the USD 415 School District by E.N. Morrill for the use of education. The land cannot be sold, but attorneys reviewed the ownership documents and determined the house can be sold and moved off the property. During the era the Hiawatha Academy was open, the Hawthorne House served as the home for the school administrator.
According to specifications, the house will need moved from the property and whoever purchases needs to pay 50 percent within 48 hours of acceptance of the bid and the remainder due at time of removal - which needs to be prior to September 2022. The district will be responsible for removal of the basement and dirt work to fill.
Anyone interested in seeing the house or wanting more information can contact Lonnie Moser, Superintendent or Sarah Windmeyer, Board Clerk. (785) 742-2224. Bids are due by 2 p.m. on Monday, June 14 and will be reviewed at the board meeting that evening.
