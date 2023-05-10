Phase one of the Hiawatha Championship Sports Complex is complete, with the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club hosting a dedication ceremony for the already-bustling indoor practice facility later this month.  While the club is thrilled to have the first chapter complete, they are already turning their eyes toward building a softball field at Noble Park.

Board member and one of the founders of the HBSC, Ryan Meininger, spoke this week about the group's plans to transition from a successful phase one to hitting the ground running on phase two of the three-phase project.  The HBSC just completed their most recent fundraiser, their annual golf tournament, with the Hiawatha Community Foundation's Match Days coming up in just weeks.  Meininger said that while the majority of the funding for the indoor complex was brought in through donations from the community, the next step will be to lighten the load on donors.

