Phase one of the Hiawatha Championship Sports Complex is complete, with the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club hosting a dedication ceremony for the already-bustling indoor practice facility later this month. While the club is thrilled to have the first chapter complete, they are already turning their eyes toward building a softball field at Noble Park.
Board member and one of the founders of the HBSC, Ryan Meininger, spoke this week about the group's plans to transition from a successful phase one to hitting the ground running on phase two of the three-phase project. The HBSC just completed their most recent fundraiser, their annual golf tournament, with the Hiawatha Community Foundation's Match Days coming up in just weeks. Meininger said that while the majority of the funding for the indoor complex was brought in through donations from the community, the next step will be to lighten the load on donors.
"We are aggressively pursuing grants," said Meininger, who stated that the group's aim is to lighten some of the local burden while still pushing ahead full force toward the roughly $1 million construction project. "With the Match Day coming up and the indoor facility in full use by teams of all ages, we hope everyone has seen that we are dedicated to completing what we set out to do." Many of the grants the club is looking at require significant funding in place, so they are asking donors, both repeat and new, to get behind the softball field project at Match Days, as the club seeks their start toward the estimated $250,000 they will need to begin phase two.
The entire complex is on a three phase plan--with the indoor practice facility complete, the softball field is up next, to be followed by a renovation of the existing Paul Rockey field. The dedication ceremony for the indoor facility will take place at 11 a.m. on May 20th. The Hiawatha Community Foundation's Give Back to Move Forward Match Days will be held from May 26th to 29th, with a live kickoff event on the 26th, and the portal open through the 29th.
