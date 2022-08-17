The Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club is entering an exciting phase of their Championship Sports Complex project, as the group has events and milestones coming one after the other in the upcoming weeks and months.
Not only will the club see the first boots-to-ground action since they began their fundraising, with a Groundbreaking Ceremony on Aug. 28 to kick off construction of their indoor practice facility, but the group also recently announced the date for their 2nd Annual Double Play Dinner.
Set for next Sunday, the HBSC is excited to get work underway, and will have a brief ceremony as they break ground for the indoor practice facility, which will be constructed this summer and fall. There has been buzz around the project, but they club expects that to grow exponentially with visual evidence of success. The group is continuing to fund raise for the completion of the facility, seeking additional money to install turf and netting once the building is constructed, with a goal of having the facility ready for use in March, in time for Hiawatha High School baseball and softball seasons. The HBSC has already raised close to $190,000 in just over a year and a half to reach the construction portion of Phase 1 of their project.
The group’s big fundraising dinner was a major success in its inaugural year, and was massively popular with those in attendance. HBSC board member Ryan Meininger said the feedback was heard loud and clear, and the event will return this Nov. 18 with almost no changes. Still set to be held at the Fisher Center, the event will feature Dueling Pianos, a cocktail hour, a meal by the Country Cabin and the return of popular live auction with local professional and college sports memorabilia.
The only notable changes, says Meininger, is that the dinner will also feature a silent auction, as well as sponsorships of Dueling Pianos. Currently Town and Country Ambulance Services, AgPartners and Rainbow Communications are onboard to help bring in the entertainment act, with the HBSC still seeking one $1,000 sponsor to complete the contract. Meininger said with specific needs in place, they will announce a goal for the evening, as well as the details of what the goal will fulfill as the event gets closer.
With the successes of the Double Play Dinner, as well as the recent golf tournament, the HBSC will also host its 1st Annual Fundraising Softball Tournament on Sept. 17 at Bruning Park. Teams can reach out to HHS softball coach Cyndi Florence to register, with fees of $200 per team. All proceeds will go toward construction of the practice facility.
As progress gets underway on the complex’s practice facility with fundraising events and goals in place, there will also be a shift in focus for some on the board, as the impending completion of Phase 1 means work must begin on Phase 2 of the Championship Sports Complex, which is building a $1 million softball at Noble Park next to Paul Rockey Field. Board members for the club will be speaking with Brown County Commissioners next week regarding the use of ARPA funds, as well as meeting with the Hiawatha Booster Club, and continue their ongoing talks with city and school groups as they seek additional resources and grants for both phases.
