The Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club is entering an exciting phase of their Championship Sports Complex project, as the group has events and milestones coming one after the other in the upcoming weeks and months.

Not only will the club see the first boots-to-ground action since they began their fundraising, with a Groundbreaking Ceremony on Aug. 28 to kick off construction of their indoor practice facility, but the group also recently announced the date for their 2nd Annual Double Play Dinner.

