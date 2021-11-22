The Hiawatha Championship Sports Complex continues to grow closer to reality, as the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club held their First Annual Double Play Fundraising Dinner last week, which was met with an outstanding turnout and reception.
The event, which was put on by the HBSC Board of Directors, featured a meal by the Country Cabin, desserts by Fiabesco Bakery, music from Voice contestant Matt Snook, a live sports memorabilia auction and 50/50 raffle, and entertainment by Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos. Cody Askren provided auctioneer services, with Hiawatha baseball and softball players serving tables, and Ryan Van Persum working as the evening’s Master of Ceremonies.
HBSC President Ryan Meininger shared that with over 200 visitors in attendance, the group raised over $20,000, but that hosting the event was about much more than just the immediate money raised.
“Of course we had the goal to raise money, but we also want to continue to build momentum and excitement about this project,” said Meininger. “We wanted to let our donors know that despite being a new group and a new board, we are serious and committed to this project and are willing to put in the work to make it happen.”
The HBSC is currently fundraising for Phase I of the Hiawatha Championship Sports Complex, which is an indoor practice facility, complete with turf, pitching machines and batting cages. Upon completion of that portion of the project, the next target will be adding a softball field at Noble Park, and then reworking the current baseball field.
The Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club would like the thank all of those who attended the dinner, as well as those who helped to plan, set up and work at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.