The Highland Community College Board of Trustees will hold a Special Meeting at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20 in the David Reist Administration Building Conference Room.
Items on the Special Meeting Agenda include discussion on the college's response to COVID-19. Other items include tuition and fees, executive session for non-elected personnel and for preliminary discussion of the acquisition of real property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.