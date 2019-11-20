On Nov. 20, Highland Community College employees donated enough food to provide 15 Doniphan County families in need with a Thanksgiving meal.
The effort was spearheaded on campus by a group of employees called The Hamper Committee which includes, Theresa Grossman, Laura Young, Shelley Smith, Pamela Fulbright, Amy Foley and Kristin Woodruff.
"We want to thank the people of Highland Community College for their tremendous generosity," said Laura Young, business and economic instructor at HCC. "Not only were we able to increase our basket numbers from last year but also help feed HCC students staying on campus over break."
Each basket includes enough food to feed 8 -10 people and is meant to be a complete Thanksgiving meal for each family.
The committee coordinated the effort with a larger project by the Doniphan County Council on Aging and Transportation and for delivery of the meals. Pies were generously provided by Hiawatha Wal-Mart and State Farm of Hiawatha.
