Highland Community College President Deborah Fox was the keynote speaker at the Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development's annual meeting Jan. 16.
Fox is the 44th president of HCC, taking over the current academic year, following the retirement of longtime president, David Reist.
She holds graduate degrees from Pittsburg State University and Fort Hays State University in Business and Education.
Fox began her career at HCC in 1995 as the Assistant Dean for Regional Instruction, developing the college's Wamego Center and managed all off-campus instruction, to include concurrent instruction in the local high schools. She was named VP of Finance and Operations in 1998, holding the position for 14 years. During that time, she saw the Doniphan County mill rate for the college drop from 35 mills to 14.85 mills. At a current 12.999 mills, HCC's mill levy is the second lowest for any Kansas community college.
During her previous tenure at HCC, she worked on the development of HCC's Wellness Center, Stadium Center, weight room addition, two new student housing units and the renovation of numerous campus facilities.
Fox left HCC in 2012 to work at Independence Kansas Public Schools USD 446 in Independence as the Director of management and Operations - a move that put her closer to family and the family farm. Fox was named HCC President in July 2019.
At the HFED meeting, she reminisced about first stepping into Klinefelter Barn nearly 9 years ago. She laughed as she recalled it had been full of nearly 8 feet of manure at that time.
"It's come a long way since then," she said, noting she was thankful for the Klinefelter family's donation of the property, along with current management and Brown and Doniphan counties for its continued support.
Fox discussed the always changing landscape of education and the needs of communities. She said the college has adapted - adding technical services with the addition of the Northeast Kansas Technical College in Atchison and expanded the Baileyville center. She said this enabled the college to offer important classes for technical advancement. The state is also very active in promoting technical education for high school juniors and seniors at a minimal cost.
Fox also talked about the addition of programs for Early Childhood Development and nurse's aide, which are high demand and an importance for families. She also noted another big push is to help with the teacher shortage, which she said could impact the local small communities.
Fox said online classes continue to change the face of education as well. She said across the state, in-class enrollment is down 7 percent and people aren't going to school, instead they are going to work.
She extended a "call to action" for people to support the students, parents and emphasize the importance of basic skills, such as communication, staying off cell phones, away from drugs. She also encouraged people to get substitute teaching licenses - get into the schools and make positive relationships with students.
