The Hiawatha Community Foundation board met with representatives from the 31 funds the board oversees and announced $62,000 in match funds available for the upcoming Match Day event in May – Give Back to Move Forward.
Virginia Freese, board president, welcomed everyone to the meeting Monday at the Fisher Community Center, where board members along with Vern Hendricks, CEO of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation and other representatives were on hand to help new fund holders with questions on setting up their online fund.
The Hiawatha Community Foundation was established in 2020 to support programs and projects that enhance the quality of life for Hiawatha residents today and into the future. The HCF was able to have its first Match Day event in 2021 over Memorial Day Weekend. A website was set up - www.givebacktomoveforward.com - where each fund had its own donation portal and members of the community were able to donate in person at the event, or online through the website.
Freese said for last year's Match Days, they were able to offer $35,000 in matching funds and for every $100 donated, the Foundation would match it with $50 – up to $1,500. Through the weekend event and from donations gathered in the weeks following, Freese said $222,000 was raised from the 2021 event.
She said this year, with nearly double the matching funds, they are planning to match dollar per dollar - starting with the very first $1 donated - up to $2,000 per fund.
Last year’s 24 funds included – Amberwell Hospital Foundation, Amberwell Hospital, Brown County Developmental Services, Brown County Genealogical Society, Brown County Historical Society, Brown County Humane Society, Friends of the Morrill Free Public Library, Grains for Hope, Hiawatha Alumni Association for Scholarships, Hiawatha Cemetery District Association, HCVB (Chamber) Hometown Pride, Hiawatha Championship Sports Complex, Hiawatha Community Foundation, Hiawatha Community Hospital, Hiawatha USD 415 Educational Foundation, Highland Community College Foundation, Jingle Bell Ride, Kanza Mental Health Foundation, Little Hands Daycare, NEK- CAP – Hiawatha Urgent Need Funds, Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging, Redhawk Trap Club, Ruby Slipper Goat Rescue, Wolf River Quail Forever Chapter 3143.
Freese wanted to welcome seven new funds - Robinson Fire Department, Red Hawk Booster club, Zion Lutheran Church, Hiawatha Lions, Community Latchkey Program, Amberwell Hospital Auxiliary and Ministerial Alliance.
This year’s event will see some changes, Freese said. Instead of a Saturday-Sunday event, the board decided to kick off the Match Days with a reception the evening of Friday, May 27 from 5-7:30 p.m. in the gym at the Fisher Center. Donors will have tables set up with information about their projects, organization and how the funds will be spent. Light snacks, water, tea, beer and wine will be available and community members are invited to come in and visit with each of the organizations and fund holders to determine how best to spend their donations. On Saturday, May 28 the event will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and community members are once again invited to the Fisher Center to visit with fund holders.
The HCF will have its Match Day website www.givebacktomoveforward.com available for people to make donations to the funds online. Freese said this will help with people who live in other communities and don’t want to travel here for the event, or for those who just prefer to make their donation online.
She said there will be a leaderboard online and also out in the lobby at the Fisher Center, once again that details all of the funds and how much is adding up through the weekend.
“This adds to excitement for everyone,” she said. “They can keep track of donations coming in.”
Also discussed at Monday’s organizational meeting was other ways donations can be made, which include a Gift of Grain – farmers may have grain in storage and want to donate a specific amount to a fund – or gifts through IRAs, memorials and other designations. Freese said people can donate to more than one fund at the event – write just one check and designate how much will go toward each fund they want to support.
Fundholders are updating their information through April and the website should be up-to-date by May 1 so people interested in donating can click on each of the 31 funds to find out more information before they make their donations. Fund holders were also encouraged to send out letters, emails and posts on social media to promote about their fund and projects.
“If you don’t ask, they probably won’t give to you,” said Leslie Scoby, affiliate coordinator at the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation and executive director of the Greater Sabetha Community Foundation, encouraging fundholders to advocate for their funds.
Anyone wanting information about the Hiawatha Community Foundation can go to the website at www.hiawathacf.org or call 785-740-4423 for more information. After May 1, go to the website www.givebacktomoveforward.com for updated information on this year’s funds for the upcoming Match Days.
