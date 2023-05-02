Hiawatha Community Foundation

The Hiawatha Community Foundation in partnership with the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation has announced a matching grant award of up to $70,000 available to support rural community needs.

Funds will be used as match funds for our 2023 Give Back to Move Forward match event (May 26 to May 29, 2023)so that the impact of local donors’ gifts can be amplified.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.