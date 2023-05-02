The Hiawatha Community Foundation in partnership with the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation has announced a matching grant award of up to $70,000 available to support rural community needs.
Funds will be used as match funds for our 2023 Give Back to Move Forward match event (May 26 to May 29, 2023)so that the impact of local donors’ gifts can be amplified.
The Patterson Family Foundation is based in Kansas City, Mo., and has deep roots in rural Kansas and Missouri. The family-led foundation strives to improve rural communities through health care, education, economic opportunity and beyond.
Hiawatha Community Foundation Match Day is May 26-29. There are 43 funds that will be accepting donations during this time. Each fund has the ability to receive up to $2,100 in matching funds. On match day, the HCF is going to have a drawing every hour for those that donated during that hour a chance to win a donation to the fund of their choice in the amount of $100. This is being funded by the Hiawatha Community Foundation. There will be a total of nine drawings during our live event.
At last year’s Give Back to Move Forward match day 31 nonprofit organizations participated, Give Back to Move Forward collected $219,393.02, raising a total of $281,393.02 after the matching funds were calculated.
The Hiawatha Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation (GMCF) which is a nonprofit organization providing a simple, powerful, and highly personal approach to giving by building relationships between donors and community needs. GMCF was established in 1999 in Manhattan, Kansa and has since expanded to serve 15 affiliate and partner community foundations in the region.
The Hiawatha Community Foundation is fortunate to be a part of the GMCF family of affiliates. If you have questions, please contact us at (785)740-4423 or email us at info@hiawathacf.org.
