The Hiawatha Community Foundation is gearing up for its Third Annual Community Match Days on Memorial Day weekend.
The Foundation has helped local organizations and groups raise over half million dollars collectively over the past two years by bringing their funds to light.
In early 2020, the Hiawatha Community Foundation was created as an affiliate of the Greater Manhattan Foundation. Board members began immediately working toward an annual Match Day — where the foundation works to acquire initial funds that will be used as a “match” for donations made toward specific organizations or projects.
The first event “Give Back to Move Forward” was Memorial Weekend 2021, and that year the Foundation raised $35,000 in match dollars. The entire event raised slightly over $222,000 to benefit nearly two dozen community organizations.
With the first year under their belts, the HCF board regrouped and hit the ground running to expand for 2022. They generated $62,000 in match dollars this time — giving each fund up to $2,000 in a dollar for dollar match. In addition, they welcomed several new organizations to the fold and ended up with 30 funds to choose from. Donors could also write just one check and designate how the funds were to be split up.
The 2022 Match Day event was successful beyond imagination, Freese said, noting it raised a total of $281,393.02.
Many of the fund holders set up at the Fisher Center also on Saturday so people stopping by could see what their projects were. The Chamber is creating fiberglass leaves to station throughout the town; Ruby Slipper Goat Rescue was again on site raising money to help goats with special needs; the Historical Society was expanding with new buildings at the Ag Museum; the Cemetery District needs continued support for improvements; the Robinson Fire Department needs a new tanker — the list goes on and on. Each of the organizations also has an opportunity to provide details on their projects and fundraising through the Hiawatha Community Foundation website.
During the weekend, a leaderboard was visualized on the wall at the Fisher Center and online, so organizations and the community could see how the dollars to benefit the community added up.
“It’s exciting to see how the funds grow throughout the weekend,” Freese said.
In addition to monetary donations, people can give Gifts of Grain and also of property, stocks and bonds she said. That’s where their affiliation with the Greater Manhattan Foundation comes in and they help the HCF with these donations — also tax deductible.
With Memorial Weekend 2023 just around the corner, the HCF board has been working diligently toward raising match funds for the Memorial Day weekend event. There are 37 funds for this year’s event and information about each of them can be found at the HCF website.
For the Match Day event, HCF board members will be at the Fisher Center for the live event from 5-9 p.m. on Friday the 26th and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday the 27th.
On the Friday evening will be a “live” kick-off with a reception event where the community is invited in to visit with fundholders in the Fisher Center gymnasium, where many will be set up with information.
Find more information about the foundation on its website at hiawathacf.org or contact them at 740-742-4423 or email at info@hiawathacf.org.
