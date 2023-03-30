The Hiawatha Community Foundation is gearing up toward its 3rd Annual “Give Back to Move Forward” Match Day on Memorial Day weekend.
This event brings to light the nearly three dozen funds for non-profit groups that fall under the umbrella of the foundation and gives an opportunity for these groups and organizations to raise money through an annual event. The foundation raises match dollars — last year to the tune of $62,000 and dollar for dollar it was matched up to $2,000 for each of the funds.
In the past 2 years just over a half million dollars has been raised to benefit these local organizations and groups in the community. HCF Board President Virginia Freese said the match dollars for this year’s event are nearly collected and the funds will be finalized on April 1.
In the meantime, the HCF wants to highlight the funds in a weekly column leading up to the event. These funds are also posted on the organization’s website.
Amberwell Auxiliary: The purpose of this organization is to provide service and support to the employees and patients of the Amberwell Hiawatha Hospital and to assist the Hospital in providing the health and welfare of the community.
The Auxiliary has been supporting the hospital for over 50 years. The board currently consists of 16 very dedicated volunteer members. Fundraising projects in the past have included the annual Christmas cookie /candy sale, Bunko party nights, Holiday Extravaganza, and the hospital gift shop. All the proceeds are used for the enhancement of patient services at the hospital.
The Auxiliary joined the Hiawatha Community Foundation in 2022 and had a very successful Match Day and with these donations purchased, two new Phlebotomy carts for the lab, a rocking chair for OB, a sonogram chair for x-ray personnel, a mixer for the nutrition department and a wheelchair scale for nursing.
All of the funds raised by the Auxiliary will continue to support our hospital and staff in serving our community now and in the future. Give Back To Move Forward is an incredible opportunity for our Auxiliary and your gift would be very much appreciated.
HHS Booster Club: Projects from this year—new scoreboards and LED score table at HHS (in conjunction with USD 415), Home of the Red Hawks sign on the press box (in conjunction with class of 2022), adjustable basketball goals at HHS (in conjunction with Hiawatha Youth Basketball League), championship complex batting cage nets, weight room equipment, sign at Noble park, and equipment for all sports, cheer, and dance teams.
Future projects—we are purchasing a John Deere Gator from Hiawatha Implement. We are putting up all new vinyl record boards up for all sports in the HHS entrance.
We have done great things this year with many big projects. We couldn’t have done so much without the support of our many booster business sponsors. We truly have the best booster club in our area!
2023 Match Day event: HCF board members will be at the Fisher Center for the live event from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday the 26th and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday the 27th.
Find more information about the foundation on its website at hiawathacf.org or contact them at 740-4423 or email at info@hiawathacf.org.
