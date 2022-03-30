The Hiawatha Community Foundation is gearing up for its 2nd Annual “Give Back to Move Forward” event in May and is excited about sharing how successful last year's event was.
Virginia Freese, president of the foundation board, said this year's event is set for May 27-28 at the Fisher Center. As an affiliate of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, the Hiawatha Community Foundation has more than two dozen funds to benefit local organizations and projects. She said Foundation started with $35,000 in funds to be used for match dollars and the entire event generated approximately $222,000 to help local organizations and projects.
One of the nearly two dozen funds is Amberwell Hiawatha Hospital Foundation. Kristin Rosenberger with the Foundation said nearly $14,000 was raised through last year's Memorial Weekend Match Day, along with donations leading up to and following the event.
Funds raised last year and through this year's event will go toward the $200,000 call light system replacement. Rosenberger said the system is currently being replaced for the ER, infusion clinic, OB and med-surge floors. The Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation has targeted funds from the Match Day donations, along with the annual golf tournament and spring fundraiser toward deferring this hefty cost. Rosenberger said last weekend's Roaring in the 20s dance and comedian fundraiser brought in approximately $8,000 to help with the costs.
Rosenberger said events like the Match Days help organizations improve services and give donors an avenue to make tax-deductible donations. She noted that due to COVID, last week's spring event was the first one they had been able to have in a couple years due to COVID, so the funds raised through the Hiawatha Community Foundation was very helpful.
This year's Match Days event will kick off by Hiawatha Community Foundation hosting a reception from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27. Fund holders can each set up a table display.
Freese said the Hiawatha Community Foundation is still soliciting funds for match money. The total amount should be finalized by the middle of April.
Anyone wanting to donate toward the match dollars can do so by going to the HCF website at hiawathacf.org where there is a tab for “Donate,” or contact a member of the foundation board at hiawathacf@org or 785-740-4423 for more information.
