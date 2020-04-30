After careful review and consideration, Hiawatha Community Hospital will be reopening the Highland Clinic effective Monday, May 4.
Bonnie Enneking, APRN, will see well-patient appointments Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Highland Clinic location. Bonnie will also be offering telehealth visits. If you are interested in scheduling a telehealth visit, please call the Highland Clinic at (785) 442-3213.
All patients will be screened and are required to wear a face covering while at the Highland Clinic. We ask all patients to adhere to the visitor restriction policy of HCH and only the patient come to the appointment. All sick patients will be seen at the Mobile Clinic in Hiawatha. To reach the Mobile Clinic, please call (785) 742-2161.
Please CALL BEFORE YOU GO to the Highland Clinic at (785) 442-3213 to schedule an appointment for Bonnie Enneking or Dr. Pete Rosa.
Thank you for your continued support as we navigate these unprecedented times.
#CallBeforeYouGo #StoptheSpread #WashYourHands #HCHCares
