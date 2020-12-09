Hiawatha Community Hospital (HCH) has taken pride in producing and delivering meals to Brown county seniors through their meals on wheels program for many years.
HCH has been looking for an alternative organization in the community to continue this valuable service. In small hospitals like HCH, this program has a negative impact on reimbursement which significantly elevates the cost per meal. Earlier in 2020 Northeast Kansas Area on Aging (NEKAAA) initiated a meal program in the community as well. HCH has been collaborating with the NEKAAA to transition the meals on wheels program to their leadership. This transition will not only aide in HCH’s financial sustainability, but eventually expand the program to areas in the county not previously reached.
Both organizations are dedicated to a smooth transition and eliminating the risk of a gap in meal services to Brown County’s seniors. In September a committee was established to work on this transition and have routinely met twice per month. In November, the hospital donated four large capacity freezers to NEKAAA to help with the storage of frozen meals. Together, a three phased approach was established. Phase one will initiate Thursday, Dec. 31. The timeline for phase two and three is still to be determined.
* Phase 1 – Hot meal delivery by HCH will be provided Wednesdays and Fridays. Remaining days will be supplemented with 5-day frozen meal kits to those who qualify under the Older Americans Act.
* Phase 2 – 7-day frozen meal kits by NEKAAA
* Phase 3 – NEKAAA will resume hot meal delivery
Pricing will be $3/meal for hot meals from HCH, however frozen meals will be a suggested donation of $3/meal. No changes will be made to hot meal delivery to the Hiawatha Senior Center at this time.
As always, a great meals on wheels program requires great community support in the form of volunteers. If you are interested in helping with the senior meal program, please reach out to NEKAAA.
In order to receive frozen meals during any phase, individuals must meet Older Americans Act criteria. To verify this, a screening must be conducted by NEKAAA staff. Please call the NEKAAA at (785) 742-7152 so that this screening can be scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.