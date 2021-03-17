After two decades of serving patients in Hiawatha and the surrounding communities, Hiawatha Community Hospital provider Dr. Julie Rosa' has announced she will be retiring in May.
"I have enjoyed caring for you and your families over the years," Dr. Rosa' said in a letter to patients and the community that was shared by the hospital. "With a lot of joy and some sadness, I am writing to let you know of my intention to close my practice in Hiawatha."
Dr. Rosa's last day with the HCH Family Practice will be Friday, May 28.
"As you all know, this practice is staffed with some of the most knowledgeable and caring providers in the country," she said.
She encouraged her patients to select another HCH provider for their medical needs and said she and her staff will help.
"Please be assured that my staff and I will do everything we can to make the transition smooth and stress free," she said. "It has been a great pleasure meeting and caring for you all. I sincerely appreciate your friendship and loyalty. I wish you continued good health and all the best in the coming years."
Hiawatha Community Hospital CEO John Broberg has kept the city and county commissioners informed of the hospital's recruitment efforts to replace not only Dr. Rosa', but also her husband, Dr. Pete Rosa' and Dr. Bryon Bigham, both who will retire in 2022.
