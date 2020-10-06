The Hiawatha Community Hospital Foundation’s 19th Annual Golf Tournament was Saturday, Aug. 22 at the Hiawatha Country Club brought in 29 teams and raised nearly $12,000.
This year the proceeds are going towards purchasing air-conditioning/heating units for the OB department which are currently being installed. The cost of the units was approximately $35,000 of which the tournament raised close to $12,000.
With constraints from COVID-19, the Foundation was unable to have it's annual spring event so would welcome any additional donations to assist with the purchase of these units. Donations can be mailed to HCH Foundation 300 Utah, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Organizers say they are looking forward to the 20th Annual Golf tournament, scheduled for Saturday, June 26, 2021.
