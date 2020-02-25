The Hiawatha Community Hospital Foundation is presenting 'A Roaring 20s" funding raising event on Saturday, March 21.
The evening will begin at 6 p.m. at the Fisher Community Center in Hiawatha, with a cash bar and a buffet dinner to follow. At 7 p.m. will be live entertainment by comedian Kris Covi, followed by music and dancing at 8:30 p.m.
There is a $320 fee for a reserved table of eight people or a cost of $30 per person general admission.
There will be auction items, a Silent Auction and other fun events. 1920s themed dress is encouraged, but optional.
Contact Del Elffner at (785) 742-2101 or email delffner@csbkansas.com for tickets or information. Please RSVP by Friday, March 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.