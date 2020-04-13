Effective Monday April 13, 2020, the Hiawatha Community Hospital Highland Clinic will enact the Emergency Operations Plan to temporarily suspend services at the Highland location.
Bonnie Enneking, APRN will continue to take well-patient appointments Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Hiawatha Community Hospital Family Practice Clinic location. Please call (785) 742-2161 to schedule an appointment for Bonne Enneking or Dr. Pete Rosa'. If you have symptoms, please CALL BEFORE YOU GO to the clinic, hospital or emergency department.
Beginning Monday April 13, as recommended by recent CDC guidelines, HCH is requiring everyone, including patients, to wear a face covering while in the facility. Please arrive with your face covering on.
"We look forward to continuing to meet your healthcare needs at our Hiawatha location," according to a statement from hospital officials. "Service locations will be evaluated again at the end of April. We appreciate your flexibility as we continue to adapt our services to best meet the needs of our communities while also keeping our patients and staff safe. We are committed to the Highland community and look forward to when we re-open the clinic. We appreciate your continued support and understanding during this challenging time."
