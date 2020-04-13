Based upon the recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HCH is strongly urging everyone to wear a face covering when out in public.
According to hospital officials, the virus can be spread by people who may be unaware they have COVID-19. A face covering lessens the likelihood that they will unknowingly infect others.
"This is to protect all of us," according to a news release from HCH. "The number of positive cases in Kansas has doubled over the last week. This step is intended to help stop the spread and flatten the curve."
A scarf or bandana can be used as a face covering and there are many creative solutions available online.
Monday, April 13 marks the first day HCH is requiring everyone, including patients and team members, to wear a face covering while in our facility.
At HCH, everyone entering is asked to wear a homemade fabric mask, bandana, scarf or other breathable face covering from the time a person walks from a vehicle to an appointment or work area, and through the entire time in the hospital.
"We greatly appreciate all the wonderful donations of masks and clips! The outpouring of love and support from our community helps us stay focused, motivated, and committed to overcoming the challenges we’re navigating. We are proud to continue providing high quality care to our communities."
