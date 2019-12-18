The Hiawatha Community Hospital Foundation has announced its plans for a New Year’s Eve bash to help with fundraising efforts at the hospital.
The event will be New Year's Eve - from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at the Fisher Center.
Local residents are invited to come ring in the New Year with a night of fun and entertainment featuring Dawna the Dancing DJ. Dawna is known for being a fun and interactive entertainer who is known for her engagement with the audience. A $25 entry fee provides access to entertainment, games, and snacks throughout the evening. Drinks will be available for purchase.
Please contact Del Elfner at (785) 74-2101 or Cassey Whalen at (785) 742-6229 to RSVP and pre-pay or you may simply pay at the door the night of the event. All proceeds will be used to fund a new call light system within the hospital. Hospital officials say a reliable call light system is important, as it allows patients to press a button from their hospital room that will alert the nursing staff that the patient is in need of assistance. The current call light system is at end of life and is in need of being replaced.
The Hiawatha Community Hospital Foundation has a legacy of sponsoring various fundraising events to aide in the replacement or upgrading of equipment and facilities at the Hiawatha Community Hospital. As a non-profit 501(c)3 entity, all donations made to the Foundation are tax deductible to donors. The Foundation can provide appropriate documentation for your donations upon request.
Hospital officials gave a few examples of the ways that donations through the Foundation have helped patients continue to receive high quality care at Hiawatha Community Hospital.
At the Summer 2019 golf tournament, proceeds were used on a rapid plasma thawing unit for the laboratory. In the event if a trauma or critical patient, this piece of equipment will thaw plasma in 15 minutes versus the 40 minutes that the old equipment required. Proceeds from this tournament also went towards a new centrifuge for the laboratory, which decreased specimen processing time for critical specimens. These purchases allow staff to more quickly and efficiently treat patients during a time when every minute counts.
At the Spring 2019 event, proceeds were used to purchase a new Affinity 4 birthing bed and bili-blanket. With the increase in deliveries that the Hiawatha Community Hospital has been seeing, particularly with the closure of other surrounding OB units in recent years, the additional birthing bed has been helpful to be able to safely deliver more babies at one time when the need arises. The bili-blanket was a purchase that was used the very first day it arrived! This is a special lighted blanket that is used to wrap jaundice babies that are struggling with liver function. Historically, Hiawatha Community Hospital would have to borrow a blanket from a neighboring hospital, if it was available. If it was not available, babies would have to be transferred to another hospital to receive the care they needed. This has been a great addition to be able to keep moms and babies local.
These are just a few examples of the recent ways the Hiawatha Community Hospital Foundation has aided with the capital equipment needs of the hospital. The hospital has a capital equipment needs list totaling $4.5 million for the next 3 years.
If someone is unable to attend the event, but wants to make a donation, those can be sent to the hospital at 300 Utah St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
"Thank you for your continued support of our Hiawatha Community Hospital. Happy Holidays and Happy New Year to you and yours!"
