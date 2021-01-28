Hiawatha Community Hospital, in conjunction with the Brown County Health Department, is providing one voice and one answer for our county’s coronavirus vaccine needs.
We are pooling our resources to meet the challenges of vaccinating Kansas-defined Phase 1 and Phase 2 patients initially and rolling that on out throughout the remaining phases.
The collaboration began by populating a list of individuals who would be interested in receiving the coronavirus vaccine. Data is being gathered by three mechanisms: a phone interest line, an email and a survey tool. Each tool collects the patients’ first and last name, date of birth, contact phone numbers, ability to text and the phasing criteria for that patient. Phase 2 patients include everyone over the age of 65 plus certain essential employees defined by the state, broadly to be those in education, first responders and collaborative living situations.
The Brown County Health Department and Hiawatha Community Hospital have already had one mass vaccination clinic for some of these Phase 2 essential employees, and will hold more mass vaccination clinics as the vaccine supply from the state is received. Patients eligible for Phase 2 vaccinations who are on the Brown County interest list, will be contacted at least 24 hours in advance of the vaccination for time and location of the clinic; each patient will have a specific time spot as the vaccination process can take approximately 30 to 45 minutes. Due to the need to monitor for 15-30 minutes after this vaccination, at this time, no drive-through clinics will be held. The health department is currently receiving the Moderna mRNA vaccine which requires patient to receive 2 vaccinations scheduled 28 days apart.
The two mRNA vaccines which have so far been approved are from Moderna and Pfizer. Moderna requires two shots spaced 28 days apart; Pfizer requires two shots spaced 21 days apart. Pfizer has emergency use approval for those 16 and older; Moderna has emergency use approval for those 18 and over. Both vaccines have similar efficacy to approximately 94-95% at about 14 days after the second shot is received. Both vaccines have a similar side effect profile which is due to the activation of the immune system. Most patients will experience injection site pain, injection site swelling, injection site redness and fatigue. The state determines which type of vaccine will be sent to our county. There are several other vaccines in development as well.
Because the vaccinations are not 100% effective and because there is a small chance that a person who is vaccinated may still be a carrier of the coronavirus, the necessity remains for wearing masks, washing our hands and social distancing. Kansas hopes to have the majority of adult patients vaccinated by the end of the summer.
More information can be found on the state’s website and there is also an informative video on YouTube from HCH’s own pharmacist, Jean Abeita. We encourage you to get vaccinated, wear your mask, wash your hands, and practice social distancing. We can stop the spread!
