Hiawatha Community Hospital is continuing to work to educate people on the COVID-19 vaccine.
Hospital pharmacist Jean Abeita provided an informative power point on the hospital’s Facebook about the vaccines that have become available. Abeita, who said she received the vaccine herself, believes the science is solid behind the vaccine and she recommends everyone get it.
“We have never reached ‘herd immunity’ via natural infection with a novel virus – ONLY with vaccination (such as) small pox, polio,” she said.
Abeita provided a comparison of mRNA vaccines versus traditional vaccines with each having the same end result – the vaccine teaches the body to protect itself. The two mRNA vaccines are manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna. Traditional vaccines are manufactured by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. Abeita said the FDA has given emergency use authorization to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
“During a public health emergency, the FDA can use its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) authority to allow the use of unapproved medical products, or unapproved uses of approved medical products, to diagnose, treat or prevent serious or life-threatening diseases when certain criteria are met, including that there are no adequate, approved and available alternatives,” she said.
Traditional CV vaccines use a modified adenovirus (cold virus) either human or chimpanzee that carries a gene for the CV spike protein, to trigger an immune response, Abeita said. Much like the mRNA vaccines, which deliver instructions to your immune system to begin the manufacturing of antibodies, that is exactly what the cold-virus delivery system does. Once the message is delivered – the harmless cold virus is destroyed.
“Traditional vaccine technology to modify a cell or inactivate a cell to create an immune response have been used for decades in many other vaccines,” she said.
There are many benefits of the traditional CV vaccine – including it is administered in just one shot for convenience and to limit any site affects – which can include injection site pain, fatigue, fever, chills, body aches and headaches. Also the immunity can be achieved after 14 days compared to 42 days for Moderna and 35 days for the Pfizer vaccine. Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine prevents asymptomatic spread and is also easier to store as it does not need anything other than normal refrigerator temperatures.
Abeita said there has been some question about whether Johnson and Johnson is as effective as Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
“I assure you, the J&J vaccine is not a junior varsity vaccine,” she said. “We really can’t directly compare the vaccines. For one thing, J&J’s trial occurred later, in the fall and early winter, when more virus variants were circulating. If we were to redo the Pfizer and Moderna trials in the same time period, it is possible that their efficacy percentages would be quite different. The numbers are from trials, not necessarily what will happen or did happen in the real world.”
Abeita said all of the vaccines are 100 percent effective in protecting a patient against death from COVID-19.
“The question isn’t which one will protect you from any COVID infection, but which one will keep you alive,” she said. “All the vaccines are 100 percent effective in protecting you from death. The question isn’t which one will protect you from any COVID infection, but which one will keep you alive.”
And she said the end result is to teach the body to protect itself – same as true with any vaccines.
Abeita said any of the three vaccines are very effective and safe and encourages local residents to make an appointment to get vaccinated.
“Roll up your sleeve and do your small but vital part in putting this pandemic behind us,” she said. “Don’t throw away your shot at fighting COVID.”
The State of Kansas has opened the vaccines up to Phase 5 as well. Anyone over the age of 18 is eligible. Please call the HCH Family Practice Clinic at (785) 742-2161 to add your name to the list and schedule an appointment. Appointments are available Monday-Wednesday 9am-3:30pm.
