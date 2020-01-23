Hiawatha Community Hospital announced a new addition to its Outpatient Clinic with Dr. Dennison Hamilton.
With accurate diagnosis and personalized treatment, Dr. Hamilton helps you get moving and get back to living your life.
Dr. Hamilton is dedicated to finding the reason for your pain and finding the right treatment. He’s been helping patients reduce their pain and improve their quality of life for more than 30 years.
Dr. Hamilton received his medical degree from the University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and his Master’s in Public Health from St. Louis University.
Dr. Hamilton is married and has four children and three grandchildren. He enjoys snow skiing, boating and cooking. He also likes to take a spin on his motorcycle in nice weather. Dr. Hamilton enjoys spending his weekends working with his best buddy, his hunting dog, Trek.
Some of the innovative pain management procedures Dr. Hamilton will be preforming at Hiawatha Community Hospital include: Steroid Epidural Injections, Intrathecal Pain Pumps, Spinal Cord Stimulation; Vertiflex, Selective Nerve Root Blocks and Facet Injections.
Dr. Hamilton will be in clinic at Hiawatha Community Hospital’s Specialty Clinic on the first and third Tuesday’s beginning February 4, 2020. Call and make an appointment to get back to doing the things you love (785) 742-2131.
