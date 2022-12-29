Julie Brockhoff, far right, was the winner of the $500 Shop Local prize on a ticket from Kooser’s General Store. She is pictured with her husband, Bruce Brockhoff, far left, and owners of the General Store Herb and Sandy Kooser.
After more than a week and a half since the first ticket was drawn, the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau announced the final ticket winner.
On Thursday, Julie Brockhoff claimed the $500 ticket from Kooser’s General Store.
The Chamber has drawn a new ticket every business day since Dec. 20 with tickets coming from KexRx, Wright’s Eclectibles, Hiawatha Nutrition and Sarah Kathryn’s throughout the past week. Finally, on Thursday, the $500 prize was claimed.
The winners of the other two tickets were claimed last week. Tuesday, the other two winners came forward. Tami Zimmerman was the $200 Shop Local winner, on a ticket from Main Street Flower Shoppe and Christy Hageman won $400 on her ticket from Just For You Jewelry and Gifts.
Every year the HCVB sponsors the Shop Local campaign to keep shopping dollars with local small businesses. Several businesses opt in to participate in the campaign and this year there were 11 participants. The winners have until April to spend their winnings at any one of the participating businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.