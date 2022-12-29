Shop Local

Julie Brockhoff, far right, was the winner of the $500 Shop Local prize on a ticket from Kooser’s General Store. She is pictured with her husband, Bruce Brockhoff, far left, and owners of the General Store Herb and Sandy Kooser.

 HCVB Photo

After more than a week and a half since the first ticket was drawn, the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau announced the final ticket winner.

On Thursday, Julie Brockhoff claimed the $500 ticket from Kooser’s General Store.

