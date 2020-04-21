The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau has been sharing several announcements for local businesses affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has issued a “stay at home” order through May 3 and prior to that had implemented social distancing requirements that caused some businesses to initiate service changes. Now, with the “stay at home” order in place, Gov. Kelly is telling Kansans to leave home only for essential needs.
HCVB Chamber Administrator Sarah Kleopfer said that during this time several businesses have made service and hour changes. The Chamber has announced these through their social media, but also Kleopfer made announcements on the local radio station KNZA 103.9 recently.
The following are the service changes or special offers that local businesses have provided to the HCVB:
Hiawatha World/NPG: The Hiawatha World/NPG company is offering to do a 50/50 match on advertising from now through June to locally owned companies who have been impacted during COVID-19. In total, we will be giving away $1 million in advertising!
Below is the link to the grant application. It seems to be a very easy application process that is confidential and honestly a great option for any business that could benefit from reaching customers in print or online through the Hiawatha World, Green Acres, Atchison Globe, or St. Joe News Press. Interested businesses need only fill out the application, and Sarah will contact them to help put together a plan on how to utilize the funds.We will be promoting this via our NPG owned outlets, but feel free to share the information with your businesses. Because the grant is open to businesses all over the region, I want to make sure any of our NE Kansas companies that are interested get a piece of the pie! Go to www.newspressnow.com/grant for more information.
Morrill Public Library: Morrill Public Library continues to be closed until further notice, including our book drop. No items that patrons may still have are overdue as due dates have been extended. Staff members are regularly checking our email, morrill@hiawathalibrary.org, to answer any questions and to assist with access to digital materials, such as ebooks and digital audiobooks. Watch our Facebook page to hear about any new or ongoing resources our patrons can find online, among other general updates. Our renovation project is also going strong! Construction has not stopped and there are a ton of exciting building updates happening, which anyone can read about on our website at hiawathalibrary.org.
Mainstreet Flower Shoppe: Mainstreet Flower Shoppe is doing funeral and sympathy work only. They will deliver to the funeral home or to individual homes with a no-contact delivery. Call Kim Kleopfer at 742-3700.
Horizon Mental Health: We are open for online telehealth appointments. Current or new clients can call the office 8:30-3 p.m. to schedule an appointment - (785)740-4647. We have two more therapists who recently became in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield.
KBS Agri Systems: KBS Agri Systems, LLC is open from 7:30 am – 4:30 pm Monday through Friday. If you are needing service for your grain storage or grain handling equipment we would be happy to assist you, just give us a call at 1-800-544-6530. While our doors are locked, we are happy to schedule a time for you to pick up parts or we can set them out for you. Stay safe.
Personal Care Inc.: Personal Care, Inc is still open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, all by appointment and need to call ahead for curbside pickup of supplies. We are also working with patients offering different options so they can get the supplies they need, they just need to call us so we can help them figure out their best option. We are still taking new patients for both CPAP and Oxygen but have implemented some new policies in regards to Covid-19. If anyone has any questions or needs any help with ordering supplies or equipment, they can call (785) 742-7495 in Hiawatha and (402) 245-2001 in Falls City and one of our staff will help them!
Hiawatha Tire and Lube: Our current hours remain the same M-F 8 a.m – 5 p.m. We offer the free pick up/drop of delivery service(in the Hiawatha city limits) for all services and repairs; then customers can call it to make payments over the phone. Offering a truly contact free service. Our staff are wearing gloves while driving/moving vehicles while in our shop. If a customer wanted to drop a vehicle off after hours – we have a secure key drop box located on the East side of the shop. – again, payments can be made over the phone. We do have a waiting area that customers can sit or stand the required 6 feet apart. For our ag customers, our service truck is ready to come to your location for repairs & new tire installation. Customers can call to schedule services or use our pick up/drop off service at (785)742-1888.
Heartland Realty - Storage Unlimited - Schwalm Enterprises: Heartland Realty - 90% of our showings are done virtual now - we have shown a few in person but there are strong guidelines on PPE for buyers, sellers and agents as well as directions for how to show the property. We are still listing homes, shooting video and taking care of virtual showings. You can certainly give us a call with questions and we can advise how to proceed!
Storage Unlimited - we are taking storage payments via credit card over the phone and our drop box is open 24/7. Schwalm Enterprises - we are taking rental payments via credit card over the phone and our drop box is open 24/7.
Hiawatha Ford: Hiawatha Ford is open Monday– Friday 8 AM– 5 PM, with Saturday appointments being scheduled as needed. Please call ahead to schedule a service or visit with a sales consultant, and please plan to drop your vehicle off for service appointments as our lobby is closed to the public. We are not able to offer service loaners or rentals at this time, so please arrange for someone to pick you up.
SBS Insurance: SBS is open, the lobby is closed but we will be open by appointment if necessary. We have a drop box. We are on a one week rotation alternating working in the office and working at home so there is always someone there as we are minimizing contact amongst ourselves as well. There is contact info on our door as well as on our website.
Thrivent: Thrivent is doing most of our business via Zoom, but is open for face-to-face meetings by appointment. Patrons can call (785)740-4648 or email kyle.olson@thrivent.com to schedule.
Little Hands: Little Hands Child Care and Development Center is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and currently has openings for all age groups. Please contact Amy Gibson, Little Hands Director for any questions. (785) 740-2012 or email littlehandsinc@gmail.com.
Cornerstones of Care: We are a behavioral healthcare nonprofit dedicated to improving the safety and health of children and families. In Hiawatha, we provide in-home services to families who are risk of having their children removed from their home. Our team of social workers help families build skills and connect to resources so they can stay safely together. The needs of our families are only increasing during the Covid19 crisis. Our Hiawatha office is accepting donations of masks for staff and the families they serve. Cornerstones of Care is located at 714 Oregon St, Hiawatha, phone (785) 742-2144. In addition donations to support Brown County families can be made by going to our website: www.cornerstonsofcare.org. During this very unpredictable time in our nation’s history, stress in families is exemplified and these services are needed more than ever.
Stallbaumer Family Chiropractic: Stallbaumer Family Chiropractic is still open and seeing patients. Our office hours are 8-5 Monday thru Friday but we close at noon on Thursdays. We are limiting the number of patients in the building at one time and trying to bring everyone back to the treatment rooms immediately so that we don’t have anyone sitting in the waiting room. We are thoroughly disinfecting all tables, chairs and equipment between each patient.
Shelter Insurance: Modified hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and open during the lunch hour. Our Lobby is closed to the public, but I am doing curb side pickup and delivery of anything our customers need. Many of our transactions can be performed on the phone with credit and debit card transactions. Otherwise we are open and ready for business.
NEK-CAP Inc.: All NEK-CAP, Inc. Offices and Centers, across our 16-county service area, will remain closed thru Sunday, May 3rd, due to the extended Kansas statewide Stay-at-Home Order. In these uncertain times, our agency is trying to support individuals and families in need through an online Kiosk for applications and staff will follow up by phone or email. We understand this is not the best way to serve you, however keeping our customers and staff safe if our upmost importance at this time. Please visit our website www.nekcap.org and Facebook page for more information and updates.
The HCVB is doing business by phone and email during the stay at home order. Contact the HCVB at 742-7136 or by email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net to notify them of a business service change.
