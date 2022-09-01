The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau announced the winner of the 2022 Halloween Frolic logo contest.
HCVB board president Kate Miller said this year was one of the tightest votes in the history of the logo contest, which is in its seventh year.
"You have voted and the choice has been made," she posted on the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic page. "With only 5 votes between 1st and 2nd! We are pleased to announce Erin Verbick's design has won this year's contest!"
Voting was done through the HCVB social media platforms based on likes, comments and shares and people were encouraged to look for the following when voting:
Fidelity to this year’s theme “Hiawatha's Haunted Harvest”
Family Friendly
Artist used two colors (plus a tee shirt color is acceptable)
Verbick's design showed a ghost walking through an archway from a field of corn with a moon and bats hovering above.
"A huge thank you to all the artists who shared their talent this year," Miller said. "We even had an entry from India!"
The logo will be used for all Frolic social media outlets, along with other publicity for the Frolic. In addition, it will be featured on T-shirts available to purchase from Shirt Shack and Apparel of Hiawatha and through the HCVB office. Some T-shirts will be available at the Chamber tent at Maple Leaf Festival on Sept. 24.
Follow the HCVB Halloween Frolic page on social media for information about T-shirt orders and other upcoming Halloween Frolic events as Hiawatha celebrates the 108th anniversary of the first Halloween Frolic in 1914 — planned by Mrs. Elizabeth Krebs.
