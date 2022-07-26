The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau announced the annual Halloween Frolic logo contest is open.
The Hiawatha Halloween Frolic and Parade is considered the oldest continuous of it's kind in the United States - featured on the History Channel, the Travel Channel and numerous other publications. Chamber officials say by inviting the community to help design the logo every year, it involves them in helping celebrate.
This Years Hiawatha Halloween Theme is: "Hiawatha's Haunted Harvest." Entries must be original works by the artist, submitted in a high resolution PNG, JPEG or Vector File. Entries along with the entry form are due by Aug. 20.
Judges will look for the following: Fidelity to the years theme; Family Friendly; One or Two Color Image; Work is original by the artist and was not plagiarized
A People's Choice vote will be held on the Chamber's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram Starting Aug 21-30.
The winning artist will be announce on Aug. 31 and announced on the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic Facebook Page and will receive a T-shirt displaying their logo, a winners plaque and $50.
Artists age 14 and up are eligible for entry. Artists under 18 years of age must have their form filled out by a parent or guardian,
