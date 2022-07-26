Logo Contest

The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau announced the annual Halloween Frolic logo contest is open.

The Hiawatha Halloween Frolic and Parade is considered the oldest continuous of it's kind in the United States - featured on the History Channel, the Travel Channel and numerous other publications. Chamber officials say by inviting the community to help design the logo every year, it involves them in helping celebrate.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.