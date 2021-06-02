The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau has kickstarted its Hometown Pride Project with participation in last weekend's Give Back to Move Forward community fundraiser, which was sponsored by the Hiawatha Community Foundation.
To date, the HCVB has received $695 in donations through the foundation and is working to continue to raise money for a Hometown Pride project that includes creating fiberglass maple leaves to "blow" throughout town.
HCVB is planning to feature Hiawatha's history, arts, businesses and more on the fiberglass maple leaves, which will be strategically placed around town. The project will end with a garden dedicated to Mrs. Krebs, Mother of Modern Halloween, with the world's largest Jack'O'Lantern surrounded by raised flower beds housing fiberglass maples celebrating famous Hiawathans like Coach John MeLendon Jr., Bill Martin Jr., Bernard Martin, William M. Gallagher, Thomas Wilson Williamson and many more.
"We want the leaves to celebrate Hiawatha, its businesses, organizations, individuals and more," according to Chamber officials. "Having them strategically placed throughout town at different places of interest, will help locals learn more about their area and history as well as draw in individuals from outside our community to learn why Hiawatha is a place to 'Fall in Love With.'"
The initial leaf will cost approximately $8,000, including the mold. Every leaf after that will cost approximately $2,000.
The HCVB is raising money to cover the initial cost of the first leaves and then thereafter hopes businesses and residents will purchase leaves to help celebrate Hiawatha, the Beautiful City of Maples.
Contact the HCVB at 742-7136 or by email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net for more information.
