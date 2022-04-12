The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau has named KNZA Inc., as the April Business of the Month.
The award was based on nominations from fellow Chamber members.
KNZA, Incorporated has been a locally owned station since 1977 and now includes five FM radio station signals with studio's and offices in Hiawatha, Seneca, Atchison and Holton as well as Falls City, Neb. Along with its digital information website www.mscnews.net, KNZA covers more than 13 local counties and nearly 50 schools as a daily source for local news, sports, weather, farm and ag reports, along with community events.
“We strive to deliver timely, accurate and localized information on our always free and easily accessible platforms of radio and online,” said Justin Fluke, President/owner. “We use this to partner with businesses and give them the opportunity to capitalize on our reach and frequency to grow awareness for their products and services.”
For information on this program or any other Chamber program contact the Chamber at 785-742-7136 or by email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
