The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau announced the winner of the 2020 Halloween Frolic logo contest.
HCVB board president Kate Miller said this year was one of the tightest votes in the history of the logo contest, which is in its fifth year.
"We are please to announce Lacee Coan’s design has won this year’s contest!" Miller said. Coan's design features an Elvis-like pumpkin-headed individual singing to a tune.
Voting was done through the HCVB social media platforms based on likes, comments and shares and people were encouraged to look for the following when voting:
1. Fidelity to this year’s theme “Rockin’ Around The Pumpkin Patch”
2. Family Friendly
3. Artist used two colors (plus a tee shirt color is acceptable)
The logo will be used for all Frolic social media outlets, along with other publicity for the Frolic. In addition, it will be featured on T-shirts available to purchase from Shirt Shack and Apparel of Hiawatha and through the HCVB office.
Follow the HCVB Halloween Frolic page on Facebook for information about T-shirt orders and other upcoming Halloween Frolic events as Hiawatha celebrates the 106th anniversary of the first Halloween Frolic in 1914 - planned by Mrs. Elizabeth Krebs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.