Pedersons

Andy and Wendy Pederson with Pederson Seed Company hold the Chamber Member of the Month sign.

 Submitted

The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau announced that Pederson Seed and Service was nominated by business peers in the community as Chamber Member of the Month. Comments about the nomination included:

“Pederson Seed sponsored the recent Hiawatha Mural, which provides a beautiful entrance into town on the south side."

