The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau announced that Pederson Seed and Service was nominated by business peers in the community as Chamber Member of the Month. Comments about the nomination included:
“Pederson Seed sponsored the recent Hiawatha Mural, which provides a beautiful entrance into town on the south side."
“Pederson Seed is a great asset to the Hiawatha community. The addition of the Hiawatha mural on the side of their new building is amazing. Andy and Wendy are always supporting community events.”
“The new mural looks fantastic! Thanks, Pederson Seed for supporting the community with this beautiful project!”
Pederson Seed & Services, Inc., was established in 1998 by Andy and Wendy Peder-son as an Agronomy/Sales company focused on customer profitability and the betterment of local producers. Pederson Seed employs highly skilled and educated service and sales personnel who possess a combination of ex-perience and agricultural knowledge. This leads to improved product placement, site specific application, ad-vanced thinking, and a well developed understanding of fertility and agronomic practices.
"We are proud to sell industry leading genetics as an Independent Sales Dealer for Pioneer Hi-Bred. Our team is dedicated to providing the utmost service to improve our customer's bottom line with the least amount of environmental impact possible. We work in tandem with our customers to improve the rural quality of life."
HCVB President Kate Miller said the business, organization or member being recognized each month will be selected by its HCVB membership peers. A sign celebrating the recognition will be placed in a window, outside or inside of their place of work, organization or home, as well as information placed on social media and in the Hiawatha World about why they were selected by the HCVB membership and information letting others know about their business, organization or why they are a member as an individual. Emails will be sent out to the HCVB membership with a link to a Google Document to vote. Contact the Chamber at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net or call 742-7136 for more information.
