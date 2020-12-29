The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau announced the winners of the 2020 Shop Local campaign.
Shoppers earned tickets by shopping at the 11 participating businesses and they were put in a drawing for a chance to win one of two prizes - $700 and $400. This is an annual holiday event by HCVB to promote supporting local businesses.
Glenda Rieger won $400 off a winning ticket from Kooser's General Store and Glenda Martinson won $700 off a winning ticket from KexRx.
Funds from the winnings are spent at any of the 11 participating businesses.
