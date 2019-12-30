The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau has announced the winners of its annual Shop Local campaign.
The campaign ran from Nov. 21 to Dec. 21 and shoppers collected tickets as they shopped among the 11 participating businesses.
This year's winners were: 1st prize of $700: Debbie and Tom Schuetz - who won their winning ticket at Kooser's General Store; 2nd prize of $400: Amy Elliott, who won her winning ticket by shopping at Just For You Jewelry and Gifts.
The winners get that amount to spend at any of the participating Shop Local businesses, which were: Just For You, Kex Rx, Mainstreet Flower Shoppe, Tice Health Mart, HCH Gift Shop, Wright’s Eclectibles, Bling on the Nails/Mainstreet Salon, Sarah Kathryn’s, Deb’s Images, Jr’s Place and Kooser’s General Store.
