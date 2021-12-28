The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau announced the Shop Local winners this week.
The Shop Local program is sponsored by the HCVB each holiday season and shoppers can earn tickets at participating businesses by just shopping there. On Dec. 21, the winning tickets were drawn for two $500 prizes.
The first ticket was claimed by Rebecca Bembrick, who won with a ticket from a purchase at Just For You Jewelry. The second ticket went unclaimed and two additional tickets were drawn after subsequent 24-hour periods before another was claimed. The second winning ticket was from Shirt Shack and Barb Oltjen - who is out of the state visiting family - was able to claim the last $500 prize.
Both awards give the winners the opportunity to spend up to $500 at businesses who participated in the Shop Local campaign with prize money designated to be spent by April 1.
Participating businesses this year were: Amberwell Gift Shop, Hiawatha Nutrition, Just For You Jewelry and Gifts, Kex Rx, Kooser’s General Store, Mainstreet Flower Shoppe, Medical Wellness of Hiawatha, Sarah Kathryn’s, The Shirt Shack and Wright’s Eclectibles.
For information about this annual program or any other Chamber program call 785-742-7136 or email hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.