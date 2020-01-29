The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau will be celebrating a year of success and growth at its 2020 Annual Meeting and Dinner on Thursday, Feb. 6 at Klinefelter Barn.
The event will kick off at 6 p.m. with a social hour with an open bar and a wine tasting, which will also include acoustic music provided by Josh May and Ian Bender of Hiawatha. This will be followed by a catered dinner of chicken and brisket, by Bibber BBQ.
Following dinner will be a presentation on the Big Kansas Road Trip — slated to hit Brown County May 7-10, along with a look at 2019 with the Chamber.
The night’s events will conclude with the announcement and presentation of the Business of the Year, Organization of the Year and Volunteer of the Year — as voted on by the Chamber members.
This is also a chance to promote becoming a member of the HCVB — which is offered to businesses, organizations and even individuals at various levels. A new membership or membership renewal includes one free meal at the Chamber dinner. Chamber members receive a variety of benefits, including priority as a vendor, discounted merchandise, promotion on the Chamber’s social media and website and much more.
Highland College’s Klinefelter Barn is located at 1740 230th St, Hiawatha. On new Highway 36, take the Mulberry Road exit, go back north over the highway and head east about a mile on 230th. Another access is taking Iowa Street east to Mallard Road, turn south and follow the curve onto 230th for about 2 miles east.
Contact the HCVB Administrator Sarah Kleopfer to learn more about becoming a Chamber member or to RSVP for the dinner by Friday, Jan. 31 at (785) 742-7136 or by email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
