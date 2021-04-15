Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau has announced the recipients of the organization’s annual awards.
These awards are typically presented at the HCVB Annual Dinner and awards night at the beginning of the year, however the event was canceled due to COVID-19. Instead, HCVB Administrator Sarah Kleopfer said they plan to have an outdoor event for their Chamber members early this summer.
Recipients of this year’s annual HCVB awards are: Business of the Year — Hiawatha Community Hospital; Organization of the Year — Hiawatha USD 415 School District; Volunteer of the Year — Brown County Humane Society.
Kleopfer presented the Hiawatha School Board with the Organization of the Year award at Monday night’s regular meeting, telling board members that the public and Chamber members nominated and voted on the honor, noting “they really appreciate all you have done for them this past year.”
Kleopfer and other HCVB board members met with Alison Kerl, COO of Hiawatha Community Hospital and Dr. Julie Rosa’, along with other hospital employees, late Tuesday afternoon to present the Business of the Year award. Kleopfer and other board members congratulated the hospital employees and thanked them for their service to the community — especially through 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic. Kleopfer said the public nominated the hospital for the award and Chamber members voted — overwhelmingly showing their appreciation.
Also late Tuesday afternoon, Kleopfer and other HCVB board members presented volunteers and employees at the Humane Society with the Volunteer of the Year Award. The HCVB board members and Kleopfer thanked the Humane Society representatives for all they do to save animals and rehome pets. Again, this honor was nominated by the public and voted on by Chamber members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.