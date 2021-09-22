The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is gearing up for the 107th Annual Halloween Frolic.
Mrs. Elizabeth Krebs’ tradition continues as the HCVB and the Hiawatha community continue to honor this woman’s original plan for a frolic to celebrate Halloween. Her efforts were planned to keep the town hooligans from vandalizing her flower beds but her plans grew into something amazing that has put Hiawatha on the map for having the longest running consecutive Halloween parade and frolic.
This year’s theme is Festival of Frights and Kimberly Brown’s design has won this year’s logo contest. Her logo was among several that were voted on by the public earlier this month and will be featured on the Frolic T-shirt, which will be unveiled at Maple Leaf Festival on Saturday!
The Halloween Frolic includes several days of events, but the main events will fall on Saturday, Oct. 30 this year — tradition when Halloween actually falls on a Sunday.
That day will feature the Miss Mary Kids Costume Contest, Afternoon and Evening Grand Parade, Halloween Queen Crowning and more. Float registration has already started and thanks to Freedom Hospice monetary awards are going to be given for first place in each float category of $250 each with an overall award of $500.
Community Trick or Treating is set for Oct. 28 and 29 with Business Trick or Treat from 4-5 p.m. on Oct. 29. Turn your porch lights on if you want little goblins and ghosts!
Other events will include a Witches’ Night Out, set for 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Halloween night, at the Fisher Center. The Hiawatha Parks and Recreation is partnering with the HCVB for a night of fun for the ladies that include a VIP wine and paint event, vendors, costume contest and refreshments. Watch both the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic and HP&R sites for more information soon!
Other activities include Downtown History Walking Tours and Lantern Cemetery Tours, co-sponsored by the Brown County Historical Society. The tours are set for Saturdays, Oct. 9 and 23 with the Downtown Historic Walking Tour set for 2-4 p.m. each day and the Lantern Cemetery Tours set for 7-10 p.m., with trolley tours to depart from the Ag Museum. If COVID protocol determines, the trolley may not be available and participants can drive to the cemetery.
In addition, the HCVB and local businesses are sponsoring several favorite Halloween contests: Business Costume, Horror Photo, Window Painting, House Decorating, Pumpkin Decorating, Poster Decorating and the Halloween Theme 2022.
Contact the HCVB at 785-742-7136, by email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net or go to the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic Facebook page for information on all of the events for Halloween, including contest info and float registration.
