The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is gearing up for the 108th Annual Halloween Frolic.
While there are several events this month, the HCVB is reminding the public that the parades and queen crowning will be on Monday, Oct. 31.
Mrs. Elizabeth Krebs’ tradition continues as the HCVB and the Hiawatha community continue to honor this woman’s original plan for a frolic to celebrate Halloween. Her efforts were planned to keep the town hooligans from vandalizing her flower beds but her plans grew into something amazing that has put Hiawatha on the map for having the longest running consecutive Halloween parade and frolic.
Haunted Harvest T-shirts: This year’s theme is Haunted Harvest and Erin Verbick’s design has won this year’s logo contest. Her logo was among several that were voted on by the public earlier this month and is featured on the Frolic T-shirt, which are available to purchase by Oct. 21 through the Shirt Shack and Apparel of Hiawatha.
Grand Marshals: Voting for this year’s Grand Marshals was finalized Thursday evening and the Chamber will be announcing the winners today.
Cemetery and Downtown History Tours: Frolic activities include Downtown Lantern History Tours and Afternoon Cemetery Tours on Saturday, Oct. 29 — co-sponsored by the Brown County Historical Society. Cemetery Tours will be in the afternoon this year, with times of 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Enjoy a trolley ride courtesy of the Historical Society to Mt. Hope and Hiawatha Cemetery, and learn about the history of many of Hiawatha’s beloved townspeople from the past.
That evening will be Downtown Lantern History Tours — with tickets available for two tours, one at 6 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m. Meet at the Chamber office and tour downtown — learning lots of history and mystery about Hiawatha’s past, ending at the Memorial Auditorium and Museum at 611 Utah St. Tickets are limited for each event — contact the Chamber office for more information.
Contests: In addition, the HCVB and local businesses are sponsoring several favorite Halloween contests: Business Costume, Horror Photo, Window Painting, House Decorating, Pumpkin Decorating, Poster Decorating, Shoebox Float and the Halloween Theme 2023.
Trick-or-Treating: Community Trick or Treating is set for Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 with Business Trick or Treat also on from 4-5 p.m. on the 28th.
The Chamber office at 801 Oregon St., will have an open house on Friday, following business trick-or-treat, from 5-6:30 p.m. Stop by to view photos for the Horror Photo Contest, get a treat and register to win a prize.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office will be handing out bags for trick-or-treaters from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. Community members are encouraged to turn your porch lights on if you want little goblins and ghosts!
Pet Costume Contest: Also on Saturday the 29th will be a Pet Costume Contest from 1-3 p.m., at the Hiawatha Creamery and co-sponsored by the Chamber. There will be prizes in four categories.
Festival of Frights and Trunk or Treat: Don’t forget about the Hiawatha Parks and Recreation event Festival of Frights at the Fisher Center from 7:30 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 and Sunday, Oct. 30. HP&R is also sponsoring Trunk or Treat from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. Trunks are needed — register by Oct. 26 at 785-742-7176.
Halloween Day
Business Costume: Business Costume Contest will be on Halloween Day with judging during the morning to early afternoon. Contact the Chamber office or GNBank if your business wants to be judged.
Great Pumpkin Relay: HP&R is sponsoring the Great Pumpkin Mile Relay at the high school track at 10 a.m. Register by Oct. 26 by calling 785-742-7176.
Children’s Costume Contest: On Monday, Oct. 31 — the Frolic will feature the Miss Mary Kids Costume Contest at 1 p.m. at the Brown County Historical Society’s Memorial Auditorium at 611 Utah. Registration starts at noon.
Afternoon Kiddie Parade: The traditional Afternoon Kiddie Parade will kick off downtown around the courthouse square at 3 p.m. and feature floats, kids in costumes, the Hiawatha Middle School Marching Band and more.
Evening Grand Parade: The Evening Grand Parade, Halloween Queen Crowning and more will be that evening in downtown Hiawatha. The Red Hawk Marching Band will play prior to the crowning at 5:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Oregon St. At 6 p.m., the Halloween Queen contestants will be led out for a crowning on Oregon Street.
At 7 p.m. the Grand Evening Parade will start, with floats lining up at the Hiawatha High School parking lot. Float registration has already started and thanks to Freedom Hospice monetary awards are going to be given for first place in each float category of $250 each with an overall award of $500.
Contact the HCVB at 785-742-7136, by email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net or go to the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic Facebook page for information on all of the events for Halloween, including contest info and float registration.
