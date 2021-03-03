Deb's Images was chosen as the Hiawatha Chamber Member of the Month for March..
The business chosen for this honor was nominated for and voted on by Chamber members.
The business will display a sign recognizing them as HCVB Business of the Month.
Owner Deb Christian started her business selling photo cards out of her Hiawatha home in 1997. In 2002 she opened a downtown storefront and started doing studio work in 2003 - all self-taught.
Christian said 25 years later and she has photographed hundreds of weddings, thousands of seniors, as well as sports teams, families, children and businesses.
"I love my job and feel very fortunate to live and work in this community," she said. "Thank you to all who support my local, small business and a special thanks for this award."
