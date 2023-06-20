The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is kicking off its Hometown Pride Maple Leaf project with the recent arrival of the first fiberglass 5-foot leaf!
As Hiawatha is known as the Beautiful City of Maples, the Chamber wanted to add some color around town to further lay claim to this by having leaf statues "blowing through town," said Kate Miller, Chamber board president. This idea was generated a couple years ago, but most recently turned into a tangible item as the first leaf was delivered in May.
The Chamber unveiled the leaf at the Hiawatha Community Foundation's Give Back to Move Forward Match Days to generate more interest and financial support for additional leaves.
A private donor funded the cost of the mold and the first leaf at a cost of nearly $8,000 through Fiberglass Animals & Objects LLP of Seward, Neb., who also creates fiberglass squirrels for Marysville and the hearts for Kansas City. The HCVB is welcoming local businesses, groups and individuals to sponsor additional leaves.
Miller said the Chamber board cannot wait for the leaves to be all over town and what this will mean for the community.
"We know the correlation between those who come to view public art and those who shop small businesses," Miller said. "Hiawatha has such a deep and rich history that can not always be easily viewed 365 days a year. The addition to the leaves around town offers the opportunity to show off NE Kansas area artists, which we have a rich history of, and allows us to celebrate all things Hiawatha that cannot always be viewed."
Miller said this will allow people to come to town in July or December and still see the beauty of the maples.
"It will allow us to celebrate individuals like Bill Martin Jr., Coach John McLendon, John Goldwater and so many more," she continued. "The overall ideas to get individuals to 'blow into town' and celebrate all Hiawatha has to offer by shopping, eating and exploring!"
Chamber Administrator Sarah Kleopfer said through the Give Back to Move Foward initiative, there has been enough money raised for two additional leaves sponsored by the Chamber. These will be placed in public spaces in Hiawatha.
Additional leaves can be sponsored and are estimated to cost $2,500 - a price that includes the leaf, a plaque that shows sponsorship and artist info, 6 colors of paint and a clear coat completed through a local body shop. A list of artists are being put together to provide to each leaf sponsor and any costs associated with the painting would be additional above the $2,500. Designs for each of the leaves will need to be approved by the Chamber.
