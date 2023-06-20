The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is kicking off its Hometown Pride Maple Leaf project with the recent arrival of the first fiberglass 5-foot leaf!

As Hiawatha is known as the Beautiful City of Maples, the Chamber wanted to add some color around town to further lay claim to this by having leaf statues "blowing through town," said Kate Miller, Chamber board president. This idea was generated a couple years ago, but most recently turned into a tangible item as the first leaf was delivered in May.

